Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd.
Seville, OH
1942 - 2019
Clayton Cool Obituary
Clayton "Biggin" Cool

WADSWORTH -- Clayton "Biggin" Cool, 77, of Wadsworth passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born in Diana, W. Va. on January 24, 1942 to the late Bertha Cool.

Mr. Cool enjoyed 4-wheeling, classic cars and his 67 Chevy Chevelle. His favorite past time was spending time with the grandchildren, and sitting on his front porch enjoying his neighborhood. He also enjoyed visiting his home state of West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Casteel) Cool; his children, Stephen (Karen), Shelley (Randy) and Stuart (Tina); grandchildren, Dakota (Anne), Tanner (Jessica), Aidan, Quinlin, Maura (Luke), Lacey, and Walker (Casey); great grandchildren, Wyatt, Riley and Waylon; brother, Ray; other family members and many good friends.

The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Graveside services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, Ohio with Pastor Robin Hart officiating. Please meet at the cemetery welcome center at 10:15 a.m.

Hilliard Rospert

330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
