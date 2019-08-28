|
Clayton "Biggin" Cool Wadsworth -- Clayton "Biggin" Cool, 77, of Wadsworth passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born in Diana, W. Va. on January 24, 1942 to the late Bertha Cool. Mr. Cool enjoyed 4-wheeling, classic cars and his 67 Chevy Chevelle. His favorite past time was spending time with the grandchildren, and sitting on his front porch enjoying his neighborhood. He also enjoyed visiting his home state of West Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Casteel) Cool; his children, Stephen (Karen), Shelley (Randy) and Stuart (Tina); grandchildren, Dakota (Anne), Tanner (Jessica), Aidan, Quinlin, Maura (Luke), Lacey, and Walker (Casey); great grandchildren, Wyatt, Riley and Waylon; brother, Ray; other family members and many good friends. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Graveside services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, Ohio with Pastor Robin Hart officiating. Please meet at the cemetery welcome center at 10:15 a.m. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019