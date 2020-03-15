Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
3725 Kent Road
Stow, OH
Clayton Teeters

Clayton Teeters Obituary
MUNROE FALLS -- Clayton Teeters, 87, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 with his wife of 59 years, Darlene, at his side. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and retired from General Motors after 37 years of service. Additionally, Clayton is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Petrovski (Ted) and Connie Lopez (Karim); three grandchildren, Jena, Alexander and Emily. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 3725 Kent Road, Stow. Private burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or Good Neighbors charity. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
