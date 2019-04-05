Cleo Elizabeth Hetrick (Merrill)



Cleo Elizabeth Hetrick (Merrill), 89, of Barberton, passed away on April 3, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on November 15, 1929 to the late Bernard and Vera Merrill.



Cleo spent her career at Barberton Citizens Hospital with over 60 years of service. She was a longtime member of The Lord's House of Prayer and was an active volunteer with the Lockwood United Methodist Food Pantry. In her free time, she loved quilting, traveling, reading, gardening and crossword puzzles. She is most known for her servant's heart to which she devoted to her family and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie; and her children, Tom, Janet and Vivian.



She is survived by daughter, Carolyn



(Ronald); daughter-in-law, Patti; sister, Dailey Kaeser; grandchildren: Rosie (Terry), Ronnie, Nicki (Matt), Gary, Ronald (Tracie), Tommy and Brandon (Justine); great-grandchildren: Heather (Josh), Danielle (Sean), Terry, Stevie, Codi, Ava, Zach, Johnathan, Ben, Ruby, Andrew, Olive, Brandon and Molly; great-great-grandchildren: Breeanna, Alexis, Lily, Landen, Blayze, Destiny, Khayne, Luca, Asher, Eithan and Ayden; and nieces, nephews and many friends.



Funeral service will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday, TODAY, from 6 - 8 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary