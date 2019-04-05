Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleo Hetrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleo Elizabeth Hetrick


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cleo Elizabeth Hetrick Obituary
Cleo Elizabeth Hetrick (Merrill)

Cleo Elizabeth Hetrick (Merrill), 89, of Barberton, passed away on April 3, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on November 15, 1929 to the late Bernard and Vera Merrill.

Cleo spent her career at Barberton Citizens Hospital with over 60 years of service. She was a longtime member of The Lord's House of Prayer and was an active volunteer with the Lockwood United Methodist Food Pantry. In her free time, she loved quilting, traveling, reading, gardening and crossword puzzles. She is most known for her servant's heart to which she devoted to her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie; and her children, Tom, Janet and Vivian.

She is survived by daughter, Carolyn

(Ronald); daughter-in-law, Patti; sister, Dailey Kaeser; grandchildren: Rosie (Terry), Ronnie, Nicki (Matt), Gary, Ronald (Tracie), Tommy and Brandon (Justine); great-grandchildren: Heather (Josh), Danielle (Sean), Terry, Stevie, Codi, Ava, Zach, Johnathan, Ben, Ruby, Andrew, Olive, Brandon and Molly; great-great-grandchildren: Breeanna, Alexis, Lily, Landen, Blayze, Destiny, Khayne, Luca, Asher, Eithan and Ayden; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral service will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday, TODAY, from 6 - 8 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now