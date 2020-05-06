Cleo P. Myricks, 95, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1924, to Robert L. and Susie B. (Jordan) Fowler in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the third of 10 children born to a house filled with love, joy, laughter, and music. The family had a contagious zest for life and enjoyed all types of music from jazz to classical, but her greatest love was for the songs of Zion. In 1947 she married C.J. Myricks. They welcomed their first son, Ronald Eugene in 1950, Phillip Anthony in 1953, and Charles James, Jr. in 1960. The family was made complete by their only daughter, Elizabeth Irene in 1962. Cleo and Betty were inseparable for life. Cleo was a loving grandmother and a proud great-grandmother. Cleo received her Bachelor of Arts (1968) and master's degrees (1972) from Akron University. She went on to teach in the Akron Public School system retiring after 23 years of service in 1994. Cleo developed a national reputation for excellence in praise and worship arts as she served as the minister of music for the Robert Street Church of God (later becoming the Arlington Church of God) for 44 years. She served under the pastorates of her father, Rev. Robert L. Fowler and her brother, Rev. Ronald J. Fowler. In 1993 Cleo was asked to assemble and lead the 300-voice gospel choir for the inaugural Gospel Meets Symphony Concert. She was instrumental in selecting the repertoire and developing the chorus that would be joined as musical equals with the Akron Symphony Orchestra. She prepared and directed this choir for more than 10 years. Rev. Myricks' ministry reached beyond her home congregation. She was an avid "soul winner" and a champion of young gospel musicians. She led music workshops for individual congregations across the nation, training choir directors, and teaching music in over 20 nations. She was the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Sacred Music Degree from Anderson University in 2007. In 2010, she was formally recognized as a "National Treasure of the Church of God" by Church of God Ministries (Anderson, Indiana). Cleo Myricks was preceded in death by her loving husband, C.J. Myricks Sr. To cherish her life and memory, Cleo leaves behind her brothers, Ronald J. (Joyce), and Kenneth A. (Francis) Fowler; brother-in-law, William (Gladys) Myricks; sisters-in-law, Reba Fowler, Delores Smith, Gladys Davis, Estelle Lewis, Carmelia (Harvey) Stark; sons, Ronald, Phillip (Denise) and Charles, Jr. (Sherilyn) Myricks; daughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Lee; grandsons, Sekou, Jo Jo, Sergio, and Charles Myricks III, Marcus Lee and Timothy (Tammara) Humbert Jr.; granddaughters, Nia, Clea, Kathryn, and Kristen Myricks; great-granddaughters, Nyala Guthrie, Naja Williams, Cidni, Savannah, and Sequoia Myricks; great-grandsons, Axel Myricks and Julian Rosa. A Private Homegoing service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Arlington Church of God, 539 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306, Rev. Dr. Ronald J. Fowler, Sr. Eulogizing. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Procession will form and Condolences may be sent to 1391 Blake Pl., Akron, OH 44307. We will have a memorial celebration concert to honor Rev. Myricks at a later date.









