Clifford Daniel ("Dan") Bordner, left us unexpectedly to be with The Lord as the result of a heart attack on Monday, October 26, 2020.Cliff is survived by his two sons, Samuel Bordner (Stephanie) and Daniel Bordner, grandson Weston Bordner, sister Barbara Wixom (Leo), brother Denny Bordner (Kathy), and his former wife, Janice, mother of Samuel and Daniel. Cliff was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Duane Bordner and mother, Muriel Grace Bordner (nee Sigler). Cliff was born on July 12, 1948 in Akron, OH. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1966 and attended Wittenberg University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology in 1971. Cliff then began his career as a medical technologist, first at Akron City Hospital in Akron, OH before moving to Cape Coral, FL in 1987 where he then worked in the laboratories of various hospitals and private practices in the area, most notably at Cape Coral Hospital. Cliff was first and foremost a devoted father to his two sons. He also enjoyed music, including his extensive classic record collection, stained glass, stock trading, billiards, and spending time and discussing current events with his many friends in the area. Cliff's favorite place while out amongst these friends was on the dancefloor, and he could always be counted on to the get the party started. The family requests those who wish to remember Cliff and express sympathy to consider donating to their local humane society to honor his love of animals.







