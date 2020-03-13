Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
5781 Manchester Rd
New Franklin, OH
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
5781 Manchester Rd
New Franklin, OH
Clifford E. Mealey

Clifford E. Mealey Obituary
Clifford E. Mealey, 73, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. A celebration of Cliff's life will be held at Grace Bible Church, 5781 Manchester Rd, New Franklin, OH 44319 on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12 noon, with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, Pastor Jason Cox officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with Clifford's family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
