Clifford E. Mealey, 73, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. A celebration of Cliff's life will be held at Grace Bible Church, 5781 Manchester Rd, New Franklin, OH 44319 on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12 noon, with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, Pastor Jason Cox officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with Clifford's family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020