C. Lee McCarty, age 72, passed away June 13, 2020 after a long illness. Lee was the beloved son of Mildred A. McCarty; the husband for 50 years of Cynthia Tollis McCarty; the father of John (Amber) McCarty, Kim (Chris) McCarty Fox, and Brian (Nina) McCarty; grandfather of Jackie and Clarissa Fox and Molly and Jack McCarty. Lee was also the brother of John and Allen McCarty and Phyllis Nikstaitis and Carol Morrell. Lee taught Advanced Placement Economics and coached swimming at Solon H.S., was sponsor of It's Your Move club, had winning Federal Reserve stock market teams, was chosen as a favorite teacher by graduating seniors, and graded the national advanced placement Economics exams. He was Camp Director for Camp Ho Mita Koda for children with diabetes and Manager of Pine Valley Swim Club. He coached summer swim teams, taught Broadview Hts. Learn to Swim and officiated swimming and diving for summer swimming and high school and college swimming. Lee graduated from Hiram College in 1970, this year's 50th Anniversary Class. He was inducted into the Lettermen Hall of Fame, and recognized as a Great Alum and Friend to the Hiram Swim Team. Trains were his hobby and he was known nationally by train lovers for his love of toy trains through membership in the National Association of S Guagers and the Cuyahoga Valley S Guagers. He was awarded the annual John Sudimack Memorial Award for handmade models and his contribution to CVSG, and also the Bernie Thomas Award for meritorious service to the National Association of S Guagers. Lee's life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service at Cuyahoga Valley Church on Saturday, July 18 at 1 p.m. at 5055 E. Wallings Road in Broadview Height, Ohio 44147. The McCarty family ask attendees to wear a facial covering and follow church social distancing guidelines. 440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.