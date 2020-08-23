, Due to COVID19 Restrictions we are unable to host a Celebration of Life service at this time for Deacon Clifton L. Moseley, Jr., age 76. Clifton received his wings on April 14, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1943 to the late Ora L. and Clifton L. Moseley, Sr. Upon graduation from North High School in 1961, Clifton pursued an education at both LeMonyne College (Tennessee) and the University of Akron. Clifton was employed by Akron Public Schools Adult Basic and Literacy Education from 1970 until his retirement in 2000. He was an accomplished vocal instructor and musician accompanying and consulting area pastors, musicians, directors and soloists. Clifton served as Minister of Music at Mt. Olive Baptist Church for over 40 years, until his health failed. During Clifton's tenure he worked with; The Akron Pentecostal Youth Fellowship "Joy Night" Choir, Interdenominational Church Ushers Association (ICUA), Gospel Meets Symphony-Akron Symphony Orchestra, James Cleveland National Gospel Music Workshop/ Akron Chapter as well as Gospel Music Workshop Choir, to name a few. Clifton was a dedicated musician and mentor to many, never demanding respect but always respecting and giving. To treasure his memory Clifton leaves his daughters, Marion (Troy) Denefield of Akron, OH, Meredith (Guiseppe) Dodds Montgomery, AL; devoted Godson, Donell Phipps; 6 grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Condolences may be sent to 1368 Shanabrook Drive, Akron, Ohio 44313.







