aka D-Man Clinton Dierre Evans aka D-Man, born in Akron, OH on April 15, 1987, passed away on November 3, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live-streamed at 12:00 noon at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com and Sommerville Funeral Services facebook page. Condolences may be sent to 703 Rainbow Dr., Akron, OH 44320.