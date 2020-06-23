STOW -- Clinton L. Davis, 86, died June 18, 2020. Born in Ford City, Pa, he was a resident of Stow since 1953 and had attended Christ Community Chapel in Hudson. Clinton retired from Morse Control. He was a Past Master and faithful member of the Stow Lodge (now Star Lodge). Clint is together again with his wife and sweetheart of 65 years, Marguerite J. Davis. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Wise, Robert Shafer; and father, Harold W. Davis; daughter, Barbara Davis; and brothers, Bob and Ken. He is survived by his sons, Jerry (Debbie), Randy (Jeri), and Rick (Tiffany); and daughter, Lisa Tinch; grandchildren: Kelly (Bill), Dawn (Joe), Danae (Dave), Chris (Samantha), Brandon (Shannon), LeAnne (Matt), Justin, Joshua, Jacob, and Amberly, as well as 13 great-grand children. A kindhearted man, always laughing and bringing smiles to others. He had an infectious chuckle and twinkle in his eye that will not be forgotten. Clint and his wife, Peggy, truly enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Clint was a man of few words who showed his love to his family through his hugs, his support, and presence at all important events and activities big or small. He willingly gave his expertise, sweat and hard work with any home projects for his children and grandchildren . He was reliable and a true and loyal friend. HIs family is so thankful for the wonderful memories they hold so dear over the years with their dad, grandpa, and "g-grandpa." Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m, where Star Lodge 187 F & AM will conduct Masonic service Wednesday 7:45 p.m. Pastor Jim Colledge will officiate a private service at Redmon Funeral Home, followed by burial at Crown Hill on Thursday. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)