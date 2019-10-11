|
Clinton Jackson, 67, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born in Ravenna, OH to the late Croal and Elva Jackson on March 31, 1952. He graduated from Southeast High School and proudly served his country as part of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Clinton had last worked for Fallsway Equipment Company. Although he was a quiet man with a kind and gentle spirit, Clinton enjoyed joking around and will be remembered for having an ornery side. He also had an uncanny recall of country music trivia and had a great love of animals. Clinton was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Sue. He is survived by his siblings, Jon Jackson, Jan Jackson, Leizel (Jeff) Case and James Jackson; stepmother, Fely Jackson; nephew, Keith Jackson; and friend, Lorene Clemens; and numerous other relatives and friends. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Jackson family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2019