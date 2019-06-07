Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Clyde A. Tramill Obituary
Clyde A. Tramill

Clyde Allen Tramill passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 from esophageal cancer.

Calling hours will be Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m., with a short service at 12 noon at the Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Memorials in Clyde's memory can be made to The or to St. Jude's Hospital for Children. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
