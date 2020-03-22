|
Clyde A. Wolford TOGETHER AGAIN Clyde A. Wolford, 91, of Streetsboro, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Anna Marie Nursing Home in Aurora, Ohio. On June 30, 1928, he was born in Ligonier, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Rosa (Pritts) Wolford. Mr. Wolford has lived in Streetsboro the past 53 years and was formerly of Summerset, Pennsylvania. He retired 1990 from IT&T in Bedford where he worked as a welder. Mr. Wolford enjoyed singing in the church choir as a former member of the Kent Church of the Nazarene and a current member of Southeast Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, camping, making homemade ice cream and being a collector of anything made out of brass, he was also known as a handyman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley Horn, Elsie Palmer, Freda Moust and Ralph Wolford. Survivors include his daughters, Kathy (James) Javorsky, Kimi (Wayne) Peel, Sherri (Robert) Jordan; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and siblings, Fern Sanders, Carl and Jay Wolford. Private Family services will be held at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes Streetsboro, Ohio. A public memorial service may be held at a later date. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery Twinsburg, Ohio. Condolences and memories of Clyde may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020