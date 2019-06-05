Clyde Allen Tramill passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 from esophageal cancer.



He was born September 8, 1940 in Akron, Ohio to Allen and Lillian Tramill. Clyde grew up in Tallmadge and lived out his life in Ellet. He worked 25 plus years for Nabisco in Lodi. Clyde was mechanically inclined and liked to tinker on small gasoline motors, especially lawn mowers, snow blowers, and often helped neighbors and friends with repairs. He enjoyed going to auctions to buy or sell various equipment.

Clyde is survived by his cousins, Susan Weiss and David Kelley. He will be greatly missed by his neighbors, especially Danny, Diane, John, and friends Tom H., Tom G., Stephanie, and Claudia.



The family is especially grateful to the Summa Hospice Team and to First Light Home Care. As Clyde would say, "They were super good."



Calling hours will be Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m., with a short service at 12 noon at the Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Memorials in Clyde's memory can be made to The or to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.