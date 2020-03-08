|
NORTON -- Clyde E. Bloomfield, 80, passed away March 6, 2020. Clyde was born in Black Fork Junction, OH and had been a Barberton/Norton resident most of his life. He worked at Rockwell Mfg. for 30 years and retired from Packaging Corp of America. Survivors include his loving wife, Alice F. (nee Jernigan); sons, Clyde Jr. (Carole) and Gregory (Leahann); daughter, Teresa (Terry) Michaels; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Virgil Bloomfield; and sister, Rita Waugh. Clyde's Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours ONE HOUR PRIOR to the service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020