Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Clyde E. Gordon

Clyde E. Gordon Obituary
Clyde E.

Gordon, Jr.

Clyde E. Gordon, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019.

He was a life-long residence of Akron, Ohio.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Bernetta Faison; loving father, Clyde E. Gordon Sr.; sisters, Yolanda Wade-Lawler, Le'Dejeuner Winters; brother, Antuane Harrison; and a host of niece, nephews, aunts, uncle, family and friends.

Friends may call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at The House of the Lord, 1650 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Condolences may be sent to Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
