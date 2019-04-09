Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clyde Leon Hovatter Obituary
Clyde Leon Hovatter

Clyde Leon Hovatter, 85, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1933 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Clyde and Mildred Hovatter. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Janice and siblings, Betty, Ronnie, Gary, Gerry, and Gloria. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Nancy; children and their spouses, Debbie and John, Sheri and Bonnie, Terry, Tim and Irma, and Kellie; grandchildren, Sharilee, Amy, Carolyn, Lindsay, Jessica, Zach, and Katie and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Josh, Ava, Ashleigh, Sophia, Brooke, Caleb, and Dexter; siblings, Richard, Bill, Jim, Alice, Diane, and Kay. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Firestone Stadium, 1575 Firestone Pkwy., Akron, OH 44301. More information at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
