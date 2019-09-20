|
Clyde M Boltz Clyde M. Boltz, 92, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. Born Feb. 4, 1927, in Bath, he had lived in Bath and Bradenton, Fla., for 28 years before moving to Lake County five years ago. Clyde was a U.S. Air Force career veteran, serving his country for 21 years. He was also a member of the Mentor Senior Center, where he was an avid Bridge player. He was the loving father of Dwayne M. (Susan) Boltz; stepfather of Joseph (Cathy) Dahl; cherished grandfather of David and Lauren; stepgrandfather of Samantha; brother of Ruby Kover; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Clyde was preceded in death by his wives, Betty (nee Harsey) Boltz and June (nee Bennett) Boltz; parents, Harley and Nona (nee Miller) Boltz; brother, Charles (Ruth, dec.); sister, Ruth (Al, dec.) Barker; and brother-in-law, Steve Kover. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Burial will be held at Bath Center Cemetery at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019