Clyde Richard Weaver died October 13, 2019 in Kettering, Ohio. He was born October 13, 1920 in Akron, Ohio. He was the son of Clyde H. and Jennie Crocker Weaver. His wife of forty one years, Dorothy C. Weaver, died in 1987. One son, Carl, is deceased. Surviving is one son, Rex, of Kettering, Ohio, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew. He attended Harris Elementary, North High School in Akron, Kent State University and earned degrees from The University of Akron and The Ohio State University. He was awarded the Phi Sigma medal for undergraduate research at The University of Akron. Seven letters in tennis and gymnastics were also awarded him. He was a member of several honorary societies and professional organizations. College teaching assignments in biometrics and computer science were at The Ohio State University, Iowa State University and the College of Wooster. He served as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserve in World War II. Three years of that service were in the South Pacific and Philippine Islands. His employment career as entomologist and statistician was at the Ohio Research and Development Center in Wooster, Ohio. He authored over one hundred scientific publications dealing with entomology and various other research topics. He created the Statistics Laboratory at OARDC and served all departments with the design and analysis of experiments. He enjoyed hiking, photography, bridge, genealogy, tennis and current affairs. Mr. Weaver will be interred with his wife in the mausoleum at Sherwood Gardens in Wooster, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St. Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385; Genealogy Department of Wayne County Public Library, 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster, Ohio, 44691; Elephant Sanctuary, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN, 38462. Condolences may be shared at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 24, 2019