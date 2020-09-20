1/1
Clyde W. DePriest
1946 - 2020
Clyde W. DePriest, 74, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH went home to be with the Lord on September 14, 2020. He was born to parents, Clyde and Dorothy DePriest on August 9, 1946 in Sciotoville, OH. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sue DePriest (nee Vigrass), of 21 years; son, Zachary (Rachel) DePriest; grandson, Oliver; and his cats Sam and Sophie. Clyde retired in 2009 as Chief Technical Inspector from Tremont, Inc. Previously, he worked at Pneumatic Scale, where he worked for the inspection department and was later a technical writer for instruction manuals at the company. Clyde enjoyed singing, and was on the praise and worship team for many years as a member of Word of His Grace Church. He was great at math, had an interest in photography, cameras and gadgets, and was an avid Sci-Fi fan. Most of all, he loved his family. He will be dearly missed. A celebration of Clyde's life will be held at a later date at Word of His Grace Church.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
