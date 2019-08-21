Home

Clydie Dippel TOGETHER AGAIN Clydie Dippel, 93, passed away August 19, 2019. She was born in West Jefferson, North Carolina to Jesse and Rhodie (nee Manuel) Lewis. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother, an excellent cook, especially her walleye fish dinners, Canadian fishing at their cabin and a very competitive card player. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Martin P. Dippel, son, Phil and seven siblings. She is survived by son, Mark (Jan) Dippel, daughters, Kathy (Jim) Baston, Marlene Keller and Renee (Brad) McKenney and brother, James Lewis, grandchildren, John (Kori) Dippel, Beth Dippel, Jimmy (Mandy) Baston, Amy (Jay) Cheney, Erin (Ronnie) Dinger, Ryan (Kristina) Baston, Traci (Matt) Whetzel, Jack Keller, Bryce (Allyce) McKenney, Brandon McKenney, Zac McKenney and Kelly McKenney, great grandchildren, Mark Atlee, Hailey, Brooke, Caitlyn, Kristin, Joshua, Jacob, Caleb, Lillie, Ryan, Violet, Anna, Benjamin, Chloe and Amilya, great great grandchildren, Layla and Addlynn. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 22, at 1:00 p.m. House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Minister Jim Baston officiating. Family and friends will be received Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
