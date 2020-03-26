|
|
Cody J. Towne, age 30, passed away on March 23rd, 2020 in Concordia, Kansas. Cody was born on October 16th, 1989 and raised in Akron, Ohio, having graduated from Kenmore High School in 2008. Cody was a free-spirit, and utilized his time travelling the United States living in New York, California, and most recently-Kansas. Cody is survived by his parents: Brian and Frances Towne of Akron; and sisters, Jackuelyn (Daniel) Towne-Roese and Jillian Neal, both of Akron. The family is not planning an open memorial at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A small family memorial may be organized at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family make a donation to their local mental health or substance abuse treatment organization.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2020