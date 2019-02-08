Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
Cody Lee Ake passed away 02/05/2019 unexpectedly and too soon. Cody lived in Cuyahoga Falls and attended Cuyahoga Falls High School and Schnee Learning Center.

Cody loved his family and especially his kids. Cody could always make you laugh. He loved doing tattoos and drawing, taking things apart, and building stuff. He also loved his music LOUD.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Coy, Irene and Edgar; grandfather, Ed; aunts Sue and Diane.

He is survived by mother, Christy (Jim); father, Christopher; brothers, Brent (Sara) and Austin; sister, Sarah; kids, Kaiden, Arielle, and Cody Jr. grandparents, Denny and Linda, Mary; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Calling hours 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, in Cuyahoga Falls.

Time for Remembrance 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
