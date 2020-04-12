|
Coila A. Nation, 54, 2020, gained her heavenly wings on April 4, 2020. She was a life time resident of Akron, OH. Preceded in death by parents, Earnest and Georgia Watson, Sr., son, Charlie Nation, Jr. and brother, Johnnie Lee, she leaves to cherish her memory, son, Quentin Watson; brothers, Earnest Watson, Jr. (Daphne Walker), Milo, Sidean, Herbert, Terry and Marvin Watson, all of Akron, OH; sisters, Emma Watson of Akron and Nina Watson of Miss.; special friend, Patricia Morgan; 15 grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing celebration will be Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o of Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020