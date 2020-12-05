1/1
Colette Marie Parker
Mrs. Colette Marie (Jenkins) Parker left a legacy of love when she fell asleep in the arms of the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020 following a short illness. Colette was a humble person who wanted you to know her heart more than her accolades. She started as a staff writer at the Warren Tribune. After starting her career in Warren, she transitioned to be a staff writer at the Akron Beacon Journal for 25 years. Colette continued a journey of faith and was a current member of Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Warren, Ohio. She served as a Dominican Associate and was the current Director of Associates for the Dominican Sisters of Peace in Akron, Ohio. In addition to her parents; she was also preceded in death by brothers, Henry Jr., Willie Charles, and Carl Jenkins; and sister, Grace Broadway. Colette was an amazing wife and mother. Left to cherish her loving memory are her husband, Darryl Parker; daughter, Angelica Parker, both of Ohio; sister, Valerie L. Jenkins and brother, Tommy Floyd Jenkins of South Bend. Public viewing will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 11:00 am until 11:30 a.m. at Monument of Faith COGIC, 2165 Highland Ave. SW, Warren, OH 44485. Words of reflection 11:30 until 12:00 noon. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Pine Knoll Cemetery. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Monument of Faith COGIC
DEC
7
Service
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Monument of Faith COGIC
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
