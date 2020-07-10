Colette Myers

) Colette Cravanas-Myers entered eternal rest on July 6, 2020, after her valiant fight against cancer. Colette was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and was a lifetime resident of Akron. She served as a cosmetologist, stenographer, cook, and convalescent nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; father, Samuel; mother, Louise; son, Keyon; and brothers, Rene and Darryle. Colette is survived by her beloved daughter, Keysha; brothers, Cedric and Vyrone; sister, Darrylean; her aunt, Inez Patterson and a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186