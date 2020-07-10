1/1
Colette Myers
) Colette Cravanas-Myers entered eternal rest on July 6, 2020, after her valiant fight against cancer. Colette was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and was a lifetime resident of Akron. She served as a cosmetologist, stenographer, cook, and convalescent nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; father, Samuel; mother, Louise; son, Keyon; and brothers, Rene and Darryle. Colette is survived by her beloved daughter, Keysha; brothers, Cedric and Vyrone; sister, Darrylean; her aunt, Inez Patterson and a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 9, 2020
To the Myers Family,

Keisha, Cedric and the entire family my prayers for comfort go up for you all. Collette and I go way back. Rest in Paradise my friend.
Carhy Mitchell-Butler
Friend
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
