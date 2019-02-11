|
|
Coley Smith, Sr.
Coley Smith, Sr., 92, departed this earthly life on February 3, 2019.
Home Going service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 10. a.m. until time of service. Interment, Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to YEPAW (Youth Excellence Performing Arts Workshop), 220 S. Balch St., Akron, OH 44302 www.yepaw.org
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 11, 2019