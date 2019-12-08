|
Colin Campbell, M.D. Colin Campbell, M.D. died peacefully at his home in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at age 92. Dr. Campbell served as the Dean and Provost, then President, of Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine (now NEOMED) in Rootstown, Ohio from 1983 1992, where he retired. After his retirement, he and his wife, Catherine moved south but continued to maintain ties with good friends they had made in Northeast Ohio. Before coming to the Akron area, Dr. Campbell was a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist for many years and served in educational and leadership roles at the University of Michigan Medical School and the School of Primary Medical Care at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. He had degrees from Stanford University (undergraduate) in Palo Alto, California, and McGill University (medical school) in Montreal, Canada. Dr. Campbell was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Catherine H. Campbell; by his parents, Colin Campbell, Sr. and Margaret T. Campbell; by his half-sister, Margaret Hewitt Bolt, and by his niece, Leslie Bolt Dennis. Dr. Campbell is survived by his daughters, Catherine Campbell Umland (Peter) of Victoria, British Columbia and Janet Kingsland Kemperman (Vince) of Hudsonville, Michigan; his son, Phil Campbell (Karen) of Memphis, along with his grandchildren, Anna Umland, Abigail Umland, Christopher Kemperman, Kyle Kemperman, Katie Kemperman, Cameron Kemperman, and MacKenzie Campbell. He is also survived by extended family members in the United States and Canada. Dr. Campbell will be buried alongside his wife, Catherine at Abercrombie Cemetery in Nova Scotia, Canada. A funeral service for Dr. Campbell will be held at Church of the Holy Communion, Episcopal, 4645 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, Tennessee, at 1:00 p.m. on January 3, 2020.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019