Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Wingfoot Lake State Park in the Dogwood Shelter
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Wingfoot Lake State Park
Colleen Jeannette Shaffer

Colleen Jeannette Shaffer, 68, passed into eternity and God's care from the arms of her loving family on April 23, 2019.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Cecil and Lois (Hughes) Shaffer; uncle, Roy Hughes; and brother-in-law, Philip Booth. Colleen is survived by a brother, Craig (Cindy); sisters, Crystal Booth, Connie Shaffer and close family friends Cindy Lichi and Becky Shaffer. Colleen loved and leaves to mourn her passing, nieces, Aimee (Jack) Bonar, Samantha (Chris) Kelly, Courtney (Chuck) Powell; nephews, Christopher, Mike (Felicia), Craig, and William Shaffer; along with second generation nieces and nephews, Katie (Alex), Emma, Ian, Ava, and Isabella; as well as uncle, Neal (Patricia) Shaffer; aunt, Donna Rae (Leroy) Wurm; cousins, Cheri Shaffer, and Rae Ann (Jim) Szakmeister. Colleen will be remembered by dear friends, Brenda and Jetta.

Colleen enjoyed collecting hearts, perhaps a reflection of her large heart for others and her willingness to listen and help in any way she could. She was fond of animals, especially all the family's pets.

The family is grateful to those who gave care and companionship to Colleen during her years of illness and final days.

A memorial celebration to remember Colleen will be held at Wingfoot Lake State Park in the Dogwood Shelter on Friday, May 3, 2019, with a service beginning at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial gathering until 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Summit County Humane Society at summithumane.org and-or Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Ext. West, Cuyahoga Falls, OH. 44223. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
