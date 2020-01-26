|
Colleen Norfolk Twynham, 62, passed away after a short illness on January 24, 2020 surrounded by family. She enjoyed taking vacations with family and friends, golfing, camping, cooking, and was a longtime member of the Elks. Colleen was a loving wife, a caring mother, and a wonderful grandmother. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Loew, and brother, Michael Loew. She is survived by husband of 18 years, Keith; daughter, Lauren (Shawn) Norfolk; grandchildren, Maddox, Tristen, Sydney, Charlie, Jack; brother, Patrick Loew; nieces, Erika and Emily Loew; and longtime friends, Mike and Beth McGarry. Visitation Friday, January 31 from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Falls Cancer Club.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020