Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Twynham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Norfolk Twynham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Norfolk Twynham Obituary
Colleen Norfolk Twynham, 62, passed away after a short illness on January 24, 2020 surrounded by family. She enjoyed taking vacations with family and friends, golfing, camping, cooking, and was a longtime member of the Elks. Colleen was a loving wife, a caring mother, and a wonderful grandmother. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Loew, and brother, Michael Loew. She is survived by husband of 18 years, Keith; daughter, Lauren (Shawn) Norfolk; grandchildren, Maddox, Tristen, Sydney, Charlie, Jack; brother, Patrick Loew; nieces, Erika and Emily Loew; and longtime friends, Mike and Beth McGarry. Visitation Friday, January 31 from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Falls Cancer Club.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now