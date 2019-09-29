|
|
Connie A. Breitenstine Connie A. Breitenstine, 90, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, September 17, 2019. A life resident of the area she was born December 9, 1928 to the late Lawrence and Julia (nee Cinco) Marino. She was a graduate of Kenmore High School. Preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, James N. Breitenstine; brother, Lawrence M. J.; grandson, James Panaciulli; she leaves to cherish her memory her children, Marta (John) Knight, Julie (Mike) Panaciulli, Kristine (Tom) Ingstrum; eight grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and private inurnment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Breitenstine family. Messages and memories of Connie can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019