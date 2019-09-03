|
James & Connie Marsh IN MEMORIAM "For me to, to live is Christ, and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21 A memorial service will be held in recognition of our beloved parents/grandparents, Connie Fikes Marsh (October 14, 1934 - July 4, 2019) and James Walter Marsh (January 20, 1933 - June 17, 2004). They are survived by their children, Douglas Marsh, Monica Marsh, Marla Marsh; granddaughter, Janay Marsh; along with a host of family and friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Cuyahoga St., Akron, OH 44310, Pastor Robert L. Golson officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 3, 2019