Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Church
83 Mosser Pl.
Akron , OH
Connie F. DiCeglio


1922 - 2020
Connie F. DiCeglio Obituary
Connie DiCeglio, 97, of Akron, Ohio, went to be with the Lord and her husband of 70 years, Joe DiCeglio, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Connie was born in Akron, Ohio on December 19, 1922 to Joseph and Josephine LoCascio. Connie was an avid bowler, golfer, and card player. She held the title of the first copy girl for the Akron Beacon Journal in the 1940s during the World War II era. In her family, she held the title "queen of thrift shopping." Connie was spirited and colorful and those that knew her, considered her a mother figure. She always had visitors and an open door policy and a cupboard stocked full of candy. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her ability to bring people together every Sunday for a family style spaghetti dinner. She was a member of St. Anthony church, St. Monica Society and the La Goia Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe and her son, Gary; parents, Joseph and Josephine LoCascio; brothers, Philip and John LoCascio and sister, Mary Lutz. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce (John) Bowers, Carol Summers (Florida); grandchildren, Julie (Doug) Yanky, Michelle (Teena) DiCeglio, Kelli (Pat) Stewart, Joe Bowers and Lisa Farrugia; great grandchildren, Nick, Kayla, Dyson and Patrick; daughter-in-law, Debbi DiCeglio; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Lisa Tell and Dr. John Disabato. Calling hours will be 3-7 Monday, March 2, 2020 at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Pl., Akron with Fr. Ed Burba officiating. Procession to form at the church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. "Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming -wow- what a ride!"
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
