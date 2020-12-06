Connie "Ducky" Heintzman, 73, passed away suddenly December 2, 2020. To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord. Connie was born May 9, 1947 in Barberton, Ohio to Robert and Wanda Mashburn. She attended Coventry High School, participating in the school band where she played tenor sax and later was one of the band's majorettes. Connie enjoyed sports, playing volleyball and participating on the school swim team, graduating in 1965. She attended Lockwood United Methodist Church and Riverside Alliance Church. She was well known for having an excellent singing voice, singing in trios and for her high school. Connie had worked for Akron Children's Hospital where she was an EEG Technician for many years. She and her husband, Terry enjoyed traveling to Jamaica and Put-In-Bay, where they found much rest and relaxation. She was devoted to her family and loved to cook for them. Connie is survived by her husband, Terry of 35 years; son, Shane Derry; 3 stepdaughters, Michelle, Heather, Heidi (Matt) Baker; sister, Gayle Hamilton; grandchildren, Andrew (Dana) Henry, Allison (Justin) Green and Aaron Henry; great grandchildren, Jordan and Madison; and their dog, "Chad McGee". She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kristin Henry. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd.. Akron, Ohio on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Private services will be taking place. Interment Lockwood Cemetery in Coventry Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 6111 Oak Tree Blvd. Suite S, Independence, Ohio 44131 in memory of Kristin. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Connie's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher - Portage Lakes