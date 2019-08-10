|
Connie J. Bak Connie J. Bak, 62 passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born in Lorain, Ohio and was an Akron area resident for most of her adult life. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for Kaiser Permanente with 14 years of service. Connie was an avid drummer. She was active in music playing in her family's band and she also had her own band called the Elby Band. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Jones. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Thomas A. Bak; mother, Juanita (Maynus) Jones; daughter, Penny Bak; son, Alex Bak; brother, Larry (Sharon) Jones; nephews, Brian and Brad (Sara) Jones; and best friend, Cindy Chronister. Funeral service will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301. Rev. Patrick Barrett officiating. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery in Akron. The family will receive friends Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019