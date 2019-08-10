Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Bak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie J. Bak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie J. Bak Obituary
Connie J. Bak Connie J. Bak, 62 passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born in Lorain, Ohio and was an Akron area resident for most of her adult life. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for Kaiser Permanente with 14 years of service. Connie was an avid drummer. She was active in music playing in her family's band and she also had her own band called the Elby Band. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Jones. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Thomas A. Bak; mother, Juanita (Maynus) Jones; daughter, Penny Bak; son, Alex Bak; brother, Larry (Sharon) Jones; nephews, Brian and Brad (Sara) Jones; and best friend, Cindy Chronister. Funeral service will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301. Rev. Patrick Barrett officiating. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery in Akron. The family will receive friends Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now