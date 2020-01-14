Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Connie J. Young Obituary
Connie J. Young, a long-time resident of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday the 9th of January after a long illness. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Rev. David M. Nelson, Eulogist. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 7073 Bretz St. NW, Massillon, OH 44646. Please see the funeral home website for full obituary.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
