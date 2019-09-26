|
Connie Jean Shue Connie Jean Shue, 71, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Connie was born in Akron, OH, to the late Paul and Doris (Nitzsche) Muster and lived in the Akron area most of her life. She was a very strong and loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Lou Smith. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Howard Shue; daughters, Sally (Tyonne), Nancy, Brenda (Roy) and Amanda Shue; son, Phillip Shue; grandchildren, Connie, Anthony, Travis (Courtney) Shue, Michael, Dustin, Jeffery, Fallon and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette (Ralph) Moyers; brother, Robbie (Gail) Muster; and numerous family and friends. Funeral Service will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron, OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Connie's final resting place will be Lakewood Cemetery. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Connie's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019