Connie Jo King
) Connie Jo King (nee Hutchison), 66, of Akron, passed away comfortably on December 2, 2020 after a short illness. Connie was born in Akron and was a graduate of East High School, and has maintained many life-long friendships since that time. Preceding her in death is her husband, Joseph J. DeAngelo and mother, Jo Hutchison. Left to cherish her memory is her father, Thomas Hutchison; daughters, Jennifer Mihaly, and Errin Jordan; grandchildren, Heather, Ryan and Dylan; brother, Jeff; sister, Amy; and several nieces and nephews. Connie adored her cat, Carmen. She was a voracious reader and loved music of all genres. Connie enjoyed watching Jeopardy! and all of the crime dramas with her husband. No services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with her husband at a later date. To leave a special message for the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
