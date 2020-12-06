) Connie Jo King (nee Hutchison), 66, of Akron, passed away comfortably on December 2, 2020 after a short illness. Connie was born in Akron and was a graduate of East High School, and has maintained many life-long friendships since that time. Preceding her in death is her husband, Joseph J. DeAngelo and mother, Jo Hutchison. Left to cherish her memory is her father, Thomas Hutchison; daughters, Jennifer Mihaly, and Errin Jordan; grandchildren, Heather, Ryan and Dylan; brother, Jeff; sister, Amy; and several nieces and nephews. Connie adored her cat, Carmen. She was a voracious reader and loved music of all genres. Connie enjoyed watching Jeopardy! and all of the crime dramas with her husband. No services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with her husband at a later date. To leave a special message for the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com