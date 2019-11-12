Home

Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
141 North Meridian Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6858
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
Crown Hill Cemetery
Twinsburg., OH
Connie K. Baxter


1962 - 2019
Connie K. Baxter Obituary
Connie K. Baxter 57 of Akron passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Copley, Ohio. She was born October 11, 1962 in Akron, Ohio to Robert and Ruth (Mackie) Johnson. Survivors include her children: Greg (Brooke) Baxter, Daniel L. (Allison) Baxter, Richard P. Turner and Julie A. Turner; father and stepmother, Robert (Sandy) Johnson; companion, Richard Turner; siblings, Tammy Miller, Tammy Grubb and Bobby Johnson; 13 grandchildren and one greatgrandchild. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Johnson and siblings, Glen and Daniel Mitchell. Funeral services are today at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg. Arrangements by Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. Condolences and memories of Connie may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
