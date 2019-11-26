|
On November 22, 2019 our beloved mother Connie (George) Wintrow passed away due to complications of Alzheimer's. Her gentle, loving, gracious spirit was present right to the very end as she was surrounded by her adoring daughters. Her life was incredibly enriched and fulfilled due to her genuine love of her family and family gatherings, social and political events, many friendships, and devoted husband Chuck. She was a devoted public servant for several years and retired as Chief Deputy for the Summit County Clerk of Courts. She was an avid golfer, loved playing golf and watching tournaments (including tennis tournaments) and volunteered over 30 years for the NEC World Series of Golf at Firestone Country Club. She was so much more than words can describe and loved by many people. We will cherish our memories of this dear woman forever. She is survived by her husband, Chuck Wintrow; daughters, Crystal Weddle, Sharon George, Stephanie (Rob) Wyskocil; grandchildren, Marlo (Jeremy), Bailey (Joshua), Taylor, Tiffany, Brandi (Ryan), Brittani (Chris); great-grandchildren, Ryland, Forest, Lena; sisters Ann Swartz and Nettie Buzzelli; many nieces, nephews, cousins; step-children, Lori (Jack) Bisesi, Kelley (Clem) Mealey, Michael (Diane) Wintrow; step-grandchildren, Jon, Annie, Nicole, Ashley, Nick, Michael II, Mathew; step-great-grandchild, Kyia. Per her wishes a private ceremony has taken place and she was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com Memorial donations can be made to National Capital Area Chapter. 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102. Please make check payable to "" or Donate by phone: 703.359.4440 (Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm) 800.272.3900 (24/7) or on their website:
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2019