Connie Fikes Marsh
Connie Fikes Marsh, born October 14, 1934 in Akron, Ohio, to James N. and Ella Mae Fikes, passed away July 4, 2019 age 84.
She is survived by one son, Douglas W. Marsh; two daughters, Monica M. Marsh and Marla M. Marsh; one granddaughter, Janay T. Marsh; one brother, Calvin Fikes; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Hope Church, 4934 Western Row Rd., Mason, Ohio. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.
Donaldjordan memorialchapel.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019