Connie Rae Paradis, 86, received her wings Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home with her loved ones by her side. Connie was born July 30, 1934, a life long resident of Akron. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Maudie Frazier; brother, Dick Frazier; sister, Gloria Toris; daughter, Terri Isley; grandsons, little Jerry and little Danny Paradis. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 68 years, Gerald Paradis; unconditional loving caretaker and daughter, Launa Davis (Jesse); sons, Jerry (Renee), Danny (Bev), Greg (Carol)Paradis; grandson she has raised from birth, John Garlock; devoted granddaughters, Constance, Janae, Misty, Erikka, Holly, Jessica, Ashlie, and Hayley; a host of grand kids and great-grandchildren; and many extended family members. Connie was a wonderful, caring, and devoted woman who had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel loved. She has touched hearts everywhere by being a mother and grandmother to all who have met her. She married her childhood sweetheart July 29, 1952 and became an outstanding stay at home mother to 5. She would always tell you she was living until 110. Family was her most prized possession and left memories of songs, stories, and her love for holiday festivities behind. She was always honest and outspoken when anyone needed an ear, as well as courageous and funny when you needed a pick me up. She enjoyed simple pleasures such as bingo, cards 500 rummy, and long talks with her friends. A visitation to celebrate her life will be Wednesday, October 14th 12:00 to 2:00 with service at 2:00 at Adams-Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron. 330-535-9186







