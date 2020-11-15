) Rengle Connie (Insprucker) Rengle, 75 years old, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, 11/10/2020. She had resided at Bath Creek Estates for about 3 years. She was born and raised in Cuyahoga Falls. She and her husband retired to Florida for several years before returning to this area. She is survived by her husband, Ron; sisters, Becky Parker and Viki Stout; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was a member of The Chapel. She enjoyed her time living in the south and loved the beach! She enjoyed many activities in the nursing home, painting, playing Bingo and enjoyed their church services. Cremation has taken place and, per her wishes, no services will be held. If you wish to make a donation, feel free to support Bath Creek Estates, Crossroads Hospice, The Chapel or the charity of your choice
.