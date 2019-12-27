Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Conrad A. Mamajek Obituary
Conrad A. Mamajek, 83, of Hudson, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Conrad is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Sue (nee Burkey); his sons Kevin (Kelly) and Keith (Shannon); five grandchildren, Paige, Mason, Shelby, Skylar and Kasey, and brothers Eugene (Pat) and Ronald (Karen) Mamajek. Conrad spent most of his career with the Lubrizol Corporation, including five years in Saudi Arabia. After retirement he formed his own consulting company, which he operated successfully for an additional 15 years. In his spare time, Conrad enjoyed bicycling, logging hundreds of miles on the Towpath over the years, and model railroading. As a member of the Rubber City Model A Club, Conrad owned several antique and classic cars which he enjoyed driving in parades both near and far. Funeral service will be held Monday 12 noon at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call Sunday, 1 to 4 PM and Monday from 11 AM until service time. As an Air Force veteran, Conrad will be interred at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the EMS Outreach of Hudson, 118 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 209, Hudson 44236 or the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad at cvsr.org/annual-fund. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
