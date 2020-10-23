Conrad E. Halsey, 89, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Akron, Ohio on May 9, 1931 to Conley Wess and Margaret Lucille Halsey. He lived most of his life in the Akron area. Conrad was a member of Teamsters Local 24 for 39-1/2 years. He retired from Jones Motor Freight where he drove truck for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. In his spare time Conrad enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband and father. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; sisters, Dolorese Ann and Nancy; and oldest daughter, Beverly A. Halsey. Conrad leaves behind the love of his life of 67 years, wife Marian A. Halsey; son, Tim E. Halsey (Tina) of Akron; daughters, Debra L. Halsey, Dolorese A. Halsey, both of Akron, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Gilbert Halsey of Colorado. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305. A graveside funeral service with military honors will take place at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, October 26 at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312.