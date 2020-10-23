1/1
Conrad E. Halsey
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conrad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conrad E. Halsey, 89, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Akron, Ohio on May 9, 1931 to Conley Wess and Margaret Lucille Halsey. He lived most of his life in the Akron area. Conrad was a member of Teamsters Local 24 for 39-1/2 years. He retired from Jones Motor Freight where he drove truck for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. In his spare time Conrad enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband and father. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; sisters, Dolorese Ann and Nancy; and oldest daughter, Beverly A. Halsey. Conrad leaves behind the love of his life of 67 years, wife Marian A. Halsey; son, Tim E. Halsey (Tina) of Akron; daughters, Debra L. Halsey, Dolorese A. Halsey, both of Akron, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Gilbert Halsey of Colorado. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305. A graveside funeral service with military honors will take place at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, October 26 at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Hillside Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved