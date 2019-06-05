Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Constance Ann Drew

Constance Ann Drew Obituary
Constance Ann Drew

STOW -- Constance Ann Drew, 85, passed away peacefully with her family beside her June 2, 2019. Born in Brookville, Pennsylvania, she had lived in Stow for 54 years and was a member of the Stow Presbyterian Church. Connie graduated from nursing school in 1954. She enjoyed singing in choirs throughout her life. She was a talented painter and woodcarver and a beloved wife, Mom, and Nana.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John; sons, Bill (Ruth) Drew of Stow and Dan (Rose) Drew of Galena; grandchildren, Emily (Jim) Kirkendall and Leslie (Mike) Ozmun; and great-grandchildren, Addison and Lucas Kirkendall and Logan Ozmun.

Connie's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hudson Grande Memory Care and to Harbor Light Hospice.

Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. Pastor Bob Stanley and Dr. David Weyrick will conduct service Friday, 10:30 a.m. at Stow Presbyterian Church, 4150 Fishcreek Road, Stow 44224. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Stow Presbyterian Church. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 5, 2019
