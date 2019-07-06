Home

Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Barberton First Church of Christ
Constance C. Fulks

Constance C. Fulks Obituary
Constance C. Fulks (Fernandez)

"Together Again"

Constance "Connie" C. Fulks, 89, passed away June 30, 2019.

She was born in Akron, Ohio and lived in the area all her life. Her love of family and friends was the joy of her life.

Preceded in death by husband, Guy D. Fulks and son, Raymond Fulks, brothers, Ray Fernandez and Vic Fernandez; surviving are her children, Linda Marsh, Gary Fulks, Pamela Fulks, Theresa Haught, Douglas Fulks and Lori Fulks; six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren; sister, Gloria Cecil; brothers, Joseph Fernandez, Dennis Fernandez; many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, July 7 at Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., from 2 to 4 p.m. Services on Monday at 11 a.m., with Elder Tracy Marsh of Barberton First Church of Christ, followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019
