TOGETHER AGAIN RITTMAN -- Constance "Connie" Cristino, age 90, of Rittman, formerly of Wadsworth, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, September 7, 2020, at Autumnwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rittman, following many years with dementia and declining health. Connie was born on January 5, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Richard and Frankie (Webb) Moore and married Nicholas Cristino on August 7, 1949, in Kentucky. Nicholas died on April 27, 2018 after almost 69 years of marriage. She graduated from Walled Lake high school in Michigan with the class of 1947. She moved to Wadsworth, Ohio soon after graduation. She worked in the office at Sears & Roebuck in downtown Akron often having lunch at a little restaurant near where she met her husband, Nick Cristino. Connie also worked as a book keeper for Joe Sterling Sales in Wadsworth, until retiring in 1995. Nick was the best thing that happened to Connie, he took such good care of her. It was truly a great love story. Everyday after his passing she would ask, "Where's Nick?" She missed him so much. They will finally be together again. Connie was a member of the Wadsworth United Methodist Church, and the Red Hat Society. She loved sewing, needlepoint, and quilting, and everything related to crafting. She also frequently visited the Wadsworth library and would enjoy listening to books on tape she received from the Pelican Post. She enjoyed playing Bridge, and was a member of the local Bridge club for 20 plus years. When she was first married, she made and sold aprons for department stores in Akron. She also enjoyed going to craft shows, and shopping in Amish Country. Surviving are two sons, Matt (Patty) Cristino of Rittman, and Richard (Carol) Cristino of Boca Raton, FL; grandchildren, Nicholas (Brittany Balmat) Cristino of Wadsworth, William (Christina) Cristino of Copley, Traci (Steven Coso) Cristino of Rittman, Nicolas Cristino, Erica Taylor, and Crissy (Duane) Samuelson of Boca Raton, FL; great grandchildren, Charles, Adyson, Carter, Lucille, and Marcie Cristino; sister, Joy Hantzsche of Wadsworth; sister-in-law, Dorthea Mackle of Ravenna; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers-in-law, Donald Hantzsche, George Cristino, Michael Cristino, Frank Cristino, Nick Mackle, Jerry Smith, and Wellyem Homovec; and sisters-in-law, Nadine Cristino, Antoinette Smith, and Bella Homovec. Per Connie's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, a future private graveside service will be held for the family at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
