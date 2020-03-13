|
Our mom and Mema, Connie, passed away peacefully on March 5th with family members at her side and with joy and salvation in her heart. Mom was 82 years young. Mom had suffered from the heart-breaking effects of Alzheimer's disease for almost a decade, and spent the last three years in memory care facilities. Mom was preceded in death by parents Bill and Bobbie McKay; brother, Bill (Uncle Dobie) McKay; husband, George Dadich; and son, Scott Williams. Connie is survived by sons, Ernie Dadich, Mark Williams, Rick (Denise) Williams, Geoff Dadich, Nick (Rana) Dadich; daughter, Sophia (John) Mills; and sister-in-law, Linda McKay. Her legacy continues with her grandchildren, Nicholas and Christina Dadich, Stacie Mook, Holly Kessler, Nicholas (Williams) Dunnuck, Matthew Pompa, Delanie and Samira Dadich; and numerous great-grandchildren. Mom loved her dear friends, Beckie Plush and Teresa (Tess) Anich, who helped Mom stay young for so long with their trips, wine tasting, and dancing. Other people important in mom's life were the Marino Family, her old crew from Gus' Chalet, the girls at Cuttin' Corners Salon in Goodyear Heights, Tallmadge Hair in Tallmadge, and most notably, all of the friends she made at Delanie's Grille in Tallmadge, which was named after one of her many spoiled grandchildren. Mom's presence at Delanie's has been absent for a few years, but her recipes and friendships will live on...especially in her prized Pistachio Cake, which is still Delanie's most popular dessert! Mom lived most of her life in Akron and Tallmadge Ohio. She worked as a bartender, bar manager, secretary, customer-service All-star, Equipment Coordinator for Akron General Hospital, and Monday night Special Cook at her son's restaurant. As a hard-working woman, wife, and mother, she learned to cook for a large family on a limited budget. Connie, Mom, Mai, or Mrs. D, as she was often called by her kids' friends, was always at her best in the kitchen. Her love was in her food. BUT...Mom will be most remembered by how welcome she made you feel when you walked into Connie's and George's home. Dad would cuss, and Mom would laugh, roll her eyes, and feed you to make up for Dad's bad behavior. But there was always love. Nobody loved Christmas and New Year's more than Mom. The joy of having her kids home from all over the United States was the only gift she needed every holiday season. Mom loved music and loved to dance! She would dance in the kitchen or living room at home, at Delanie's Grill, or anywhere there was music. It's what kept her young! She also loved the ocean, her morning coffee, and cooking with her granddaughters on Wednesday evenings. She was a social butterfly who made everyone feel appreciated. She will be sorely missed by family, friends, and acquaintances alike. Our family would like to extend our special appreciation and gratitude to Staci Hardin from Canton, Gwen Domos from Aurora, and Jennifer Cozart from Brimfield, all of whom showed us the true meaning of love and compassion throughout Mom's care. Everyone is invited to visit from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15th at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge, with a service following immediately at 3 p.m., Pastor Shane Minne' will be officiating. There will be a celebration of Connie's life afterwards at Delanie's Grille at 4 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and share a story.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020